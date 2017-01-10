Setapak abduction: Six men detained to assist police investigations

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The police have detained six men to facilitate investigations into the abduction of a woman by three men outside a cafe at a shopping centre in Setapak here yesterday.

The suspects, aged between 34 and 54, were picked up at Nilai in Negri Sembilan; and Batu Caves and Bandar Kinrara in Selangor between 1am and 7.30am today.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said the police had recorded the statement of a person who rented out a Toyota Alphard which was used to abduct the woman.

In a statement here, he said initial investigations revealed that two of the six self-employed suspects had previous criminal records.

Yesterday, three men dragged the 26-year-old victim into a car about 10.20am before she was released along the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway about seven hours later after two of her mobile phones were taken away. — Bernama