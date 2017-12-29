Set timeframe for return of Sarawak’s rights, DAP lawmaker urges

Yong (left) said the state's leaders should set a timeframe for Putrajaya to return rights that have been eroded or surrendered over the years. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Dec 29 — DAP’s Pending state lawmaker Violet Yong has asked Sarawak government leaders to stop stirring public sentiments over reclaiming the state’s rights from Putrajaya.

She said the leaders should instead set a timeframe for Putrajaya to return these rights that have been eroded or surrendered over the years.

“It is no use talking about the Sarawak autonomy issue all the time when you do not set the timeframe,” Yong told reporters.

She also asked the leaders to specify the state’s rights which have been eroded over the last 54 years.

Yong, who is also the state DAP’s organising secretary, noted that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, and SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian had raised the issue on the state’s rights at the recent SUPP’s triennial delegates convention.

Yong also urged Putrajaya to increase the oil royalty to Sarawak from the present 5 per cent to 20 per cent.