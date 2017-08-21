Set aside political differences for National Day, says Kedah MB

ALOR SETAR, Aug 21 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah has advised the people to set aside their political differences and celebrate National Day in peace and harmony.

“National Day is not the possession of any political party. It is a celebration of our independence by all the people, of Kedah and Malaysia.

“As such, we should stand as one Malaysian people to celebrate the occasion and look forward to greater peace, progress and development,” he said at the launch of the ‘Fly the Jalur Gemilang’ campaign here last night.

Ahmad Bashah called on the people of Kedah to remain united and work with one another to foster greater solidarity among all the races in the spirit of independence.

“We have overcome various challenges and obstacles through cooperation and solidarity over the past 60 years,” he said.

He advised the people to fly the national flag at their homes and business premises to express their love for the country. — Bernama