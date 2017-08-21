Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Set aside political differences for National Day, says Kedah MB

Monday August 21, 2017
09:28 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

US destroyer, tanker collide off Johor, 10 sailors missingUS destroyer, tanker collide off Johor, 10 sailors missing

Another gold for Malaysia from wushu spear eventAnother gold for Malaysia from wushu spear event

The Edit: Jerry Lewis dies at 91The Edit: Jerry Lewis dies at 91

The Edit: PMs march in pride paradeThe Edit: PMs march in pride parade

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah called on the people of Kedah to remain united and work with one another to foster greater solidarity among all the races in the spirit of independence. — Bernama picKedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah called on the people of Kedah to remain united and work with one another to foster greater solidarity among all the races in the spirit of independence. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, Aug 21 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah has advised the people to set aside their political differences and celebrate National Day in peace and harmony.

“National Day is not the possession of any political party. It is a celebration of our independence by all the people, of Kedah and Malaysia.

“As such, we should stand as one Malaysian people to celebrate the occasion and look forward to greater peace, progress and development,” he said at the launch of the ‘Fly the Jalur Gemilang’ campaign here last night.

Ahmad Bashah called on the people of Kedah to remain united and work with one another to foster greater solidarity among all the races in the spirit of independence.

“We have overcome various challenges and obstacles through cooperation and solidarity over the past 60 years,” he said.

He advised the people to fly the national flag at their homes and business premises to express their love for the country. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline