‘Sesat’ PAS no longer an alternative party, says Guan Eng

DAP's Lim Guan Eng says PAS is no longer an alternative party, they are ‘sesat’. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, May 2 ― PAS is no longer an alternative party, DAP's Lim Guan Eng said today.

Labelling the Islamist Opposition party as “sesat” (lost), the Penang lawmaker said voters need only choose between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the next general election.

“PAS is no longer an alternative party, they are ‘sesat’,” he said.

He cited reports quoting PAS as openly saying that the ruling BN was better than Pakatan Harapan.

“They are saying BN is better, yet they are against GST (Goods and Services Tax) which is implemented by BN. This shows they are sesat,” he said in a press conference today.

He pointed out that PAS had said they wanted to abolish the consumption tax, but had then contradicted themselves by supporting BN.

“How can they abolish GST if they support BN? This is where we know they are ‘sesat’,” Lim said.

The Penang chief minister said voters will not be so “stupid” to believe what PAS says.

“The people can see for themselves which party is genuine so now, PAS is no longer an alternative party, there is only two choices left, either Pakatan or BN,” Lim added.

Lim was responding to a statement by PAS strategist Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki, who said at the Islamist party’s muktamar over the weekend that Pakatan was worse than BN.

Mohd Zuhdi reportedly said the Opposition front was worse than BN, while accusing the DAP of being corrupt and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad of being anti-Islam.