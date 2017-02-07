Serial rapist barred from Sabah

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said Selva Kumar was not welcome in Sabah. — Reuters picKOTA KINABALU, Feb 7 — The Sabah government has barred convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah from entering Sabah as he is considered a high-risk individual.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said Selva Kumar was not welcome in Sabah because he could potentially pose a danger to the public, especially to women and children.

Selva Kumar, who is suspected of sexually assaulting some 1,000 women, was deported back to Malaysia this morning after serving a 24-year prison sentence in Canada.

“We just cannot take the risk of having such a potentially dangerous individual on the loose. We must protect our citizens,” said Musa.

He said the directive to state Immigration was to be enforced immediately.

News portal Free Malaysia Today reported that Selva Kumar touched down at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport this morning and was expected to reside in Kuala Lumpur, instead of Penang as previously reported, citing an unnamed family friend.

Selva Kumar was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 1992 in Canada after being found guilty of 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering a drug or noxious substance, 10 counts of various kinds of assault and a dozen other charges, including extortion.