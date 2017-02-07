Serial rapist back in Malaysia

Selva Kumar Subbiah touched down at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport this morning.KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Convicted rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah returned today to Malaysia and is expected to reside in Kuala Lumpur, a report said.

News portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that the 56-year-old, who was labelled Canada’s “worst rapist” and spent 24 years behind bars there, touched down at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport this morning.

Citing a person close to Selva Kumar’s family, FMT reported that the convict was accompanied by three Canadian border officers and was met at the airport by his older brother.

“He will stay in KL and not return to Penang as previously reported,” the family friend reportedly said.

Selva Kumar was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting 30 women in Canada, but it was heard during the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada hearing that there may be hundreds more victims.

Last week, amid public fear of Selva Kumar’s return, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said that the police will record the former’s statement as soon as he arrives home following deportation from Canada, The Star reported.

Khalid also said they are looking into recruiting community groups to monitor Selva Kumar.

Selva Kumar was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 1992 in Canada after being found guilty of 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering a drug or noxious substance, 10 counts of various kinds of assault and a dozen other charges, including extortion.