Sergeant major fatally shoots self

Friday January 20, 2017
JOHOR BARU, Jan 20 — A sergeant major fatally shot himself while carrying out firearm maintenance work at the Seri Alam District Police Headquarters Weaponry Branch workshop here, yesterday.

Abu Bakar Pander, 51, from Negri Sembilan was in charge of the branch and had been working in the police force for about 30 years.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Jokhiri Abd Aziz said the incident happened between 6.30am and 6.50am while the officer was alone at the premises.  “A bullet accidentally fired from a pistol is believed to have hit him on the chest and he was killed on the spot,” he said in a statement here today. 

Jokhiri said the victim was found on the floor by a colleague who arrived for work around 7am.

He said the post mortem carried out on the deceased at Sultan Ismail Hospital, Johor Baru found that he had died of a gunshot wound through the heart.

“There are no suspicious circumstances or criminal element involved,” he said.

He said the remains of the officer who left behind a wife and four children were buried at Haji Mohd Said Cemetery in Seremban, Negri Sembilan. — Bernama 

