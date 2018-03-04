Serdang victim gunned down over drug deal, police say

The body of a man, who was shot dead at the bus stop in front of SK Sri Serdang in Seri Kembangan, is covered with a piece of white cloth March 1, 2018. ― Picture by Razak GhazaliSHAH ALAM, March 4 — The fatal shooting of a parent outside a school in Serdang was motivated by a drug deal gone sour, police confirmed today.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor revealed the victim, identified as 40-year-old G. Ganesh, was actively involved in secret societies and was a member of the notorious Gang 08.

“He is involved with the Gang 08 and investigations are headed towards establishing the motive being triggered by disputes over drug trafficking activities. It could be due to overdue payment or supply, or something else.

“As you know with these sort of activities, there could be all sorts of motives involved, and we can confirm if once there is an arrest,” he said.

Mazlan declined to confirm if the incident stemmed from a turf war between gang members, but revealed it was a clash between members of the same society.

“We believe the suspects are from the same group, as we investigate further establish the identity of the culprits,” he said after witnessing the Ex-Undi security drills held at the Shah Alam courthouse this morning, in anticipation of the upcoming general elections.

This comes as the victim was shot dead at a bus stop in front of Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Serdang last week, while waiting to pick his son from school, triggering panic among the local community.

Two suspects on a motorcycle carried out the brazen execution, firing at least eight shots aimed at the victim, as hordes of parents and passers-by were in the area waiting for the afternoon school session to end.

A parent was injured in the incident and is currently stable, after being struck by a stray bullet that hit his back, as the suspects then fled the scene.

Mazlan also assured the public their safety was never compromised, saying it was a one-off incident.

“There is no need to panic from the incident. It was a motivated crime where they were going for a specific target.

“It could have happened anywhere, coincidentally it took place in front of a school, it was the only chance for the shooters to strike,” he said.

Mazlan pledged to solve the case in the near future revealing investigations were closing in on identifying the supposed culprits.

“This is something we do not want to ever happen, and we will make sure the suspects are captured soon,” he said.