Septuagenarian charged with human trafficking, pimping

TELUK INTAN, Jan 6 — A septuagenarian was charged in the Sessions Court here today with four counts of trafficking in four foreign women for sexual exploitation last August.

Lie Haa, 73, from Kampung Pahang, Tapah claimed trial to committing the offences involving three Vietnamese women and a woman from China aged between 24 and 44, at C2, Kampung Pahang around 11pm on Aug 1.

The charges framed under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007, carries up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine, on conviction.

The accused also claimed trial to four alternative charges of living off the earnings of the four alleged prostitutes, at the same place, time and date.

The charges are framed under Section 372A of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 15 years with whipping, and liable to fine on conviction.

Judge Norita Mohd Ardani set RM20,000 as bail and Jan 19 for remention.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Azriah Zaid while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama