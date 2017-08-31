Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

September 4 public holiday in Sabah

Tools

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak declared September 4 as a national public holiday at the celebration in Kuala Lumpur to usher in National Day 2017. — Bernama picPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak declared September 4 as a national public holiday at the celebration in Kuala Lumpur to usher in National Day 2017. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Aug 31 — The Sabah Chief Minister’s Office has announced Monday September 4 as a public holiday in Sabah.

In a statement today, the Chief Minister’s Office said the public holiday was in recognition of the outstanding performance of Malaysian athletes at the just concluded SEA Games.

Last night, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak declared September 4 as a national public holiday at the celebration in Kuala Lumpur to usher in National Day 2017.

Malaysia emerged as the overall champion of the games, winning an unprecedented 145 gold, 92 silver and 86 bronze medals. — Bernama

