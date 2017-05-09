Sepang chief says targeting Supercars after F1 deal ends

Sepang International Circuit CEO Razlan Razali says Malaysia will be considering to host the Australian Supercars touring car racing. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 ― Malaysia will be considering hosting the Australian Supercars touring car racing after its deal to host the Formula One here ends this year, Sepang International Circuit CEO Razlan Razali said.

He added that a decision on a potential Supercars event in Malaysia would be made in a matter of weeks, Australia’s Business News website reported.

“Supercars have been knocking on our door for the past couple of years but we could not come to a real decision because we did not want to be taking too many international events.

“Now with the announcement that we are stopping Formula One from next year, it opens the door again for us to discuss,” Razlan was quoted saying.

The Australian news site reported that negotiations are now underway and the sport also had a street demonstration in Kuala Lumpur last year.

The move is also part of targeting Australia for fresh tourism opportunities, as about 10,000 Australian tourists come to Malaysia every year for the F1 race.