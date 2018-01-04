Sentencing of four Genneva ex-directors delayed as lawyer unavailable

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, newly-appointed to represent Chin Wai Leong (pic), 41, could not make today’s hearing. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonPUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — The Court of Appeal today postponed the sentencing of four former Genneva Sdn Bhd directors convicted of money laundering to Jan 11 as one of their main counsels was not present.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, newly-appointed to represent Chin Wai Leong, 41, could not make today’s hearing, and lawyer Sarah Abishegam requested an adjournment on his behalf from the three-man panel led by Justice Datuk Mohtarudin Baki.

“Shafee was appointed as the main counsel for Chin (Wai Leong) on 27 December.

“We ask for the court to be adjourned as Shafee can only come tomorrow as he cannot make it today,” she said.

Deputy public prosecutor Hamdan Hamzah did not object, but sought for the sentencing to be moved to Jan 11 at 11am, which the court granted.

Earlier, Mohtarudin reprimanded one of Chin’s lawyers for filing for a review of his conviction on Tuesday.

“I understand a review was filed. The appeal is not yet completed… I feel this is an insult,” he said.

Chin along with Ng Poh Weng, 67; Marcus Yee Yuen Seng, 65; and Liew Chee Wah, 63 were due to to be sentenced today for 293 counts of money laundering and five counts of illegal deposit taking involving more than RM100 million.

The four had been charged under Section 25(1) of the Banking and Financial Institutions Act (BAFIA) 1989 and Section 4(1) of Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (AMLATFA).

On Dec 12, the Court of Appeal convicted the four after reversing their previous their acquittal by the High Court on Sept 20, last year.

Bank Negara Malaysia began Investigating the company in 2009 on suspicion that it was conducting illegal deposit taking activities.