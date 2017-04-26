Senior Yapeim director remanded five days over CBT probe

According to an MACC spokesman, the director was arrested about 5pm yesterday after having his statement recorded at the commission’s headquarters here. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PUTRAJAYA, April 26 — A senior director of the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) has been remanded for five days from today to facilitate investigations into a criminal breach of trust (CBT) case.

Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman allowed the suspect to be remanded after hearing an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The man, dressed in orange lock-up attire was brought to court in Putrajaya here around 9am for the MACC’s remand application.

The 47-year-old director was arrested for alleged criminal breach of trust involving RM223,000. — Bernama