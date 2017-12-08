Senior Perak cop remanded over RM300,000 graft case

A police officer with the rank of Assistant Commissioner was remanded for five days by the MACC at the Ipoh lower court in relation to a graft case involving over RM 300,000.IPOH, Dec 8 — A police officer with the rank of assistant commissioner has been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for case involving over RM300,000 in alleged bribes.

The officer was formerly a district police chief in the state, before he was transferred to the Perak police contingent early last month.

The senior officer was brought to the magistrates’ court here in handcuffs by MACC officials at around 10.45am today.

Two women, both his family members, were also remanded at the same time.

Assistant Registrar Puteri Nordina Kamalaudin allowed the MACC to detain them for five days to assist investigations into the case.

“The officer was taken into custody on Thursday evening and is being investigated for giving or accepting gratification by an agent,” a MACC spokesman told Malay Mail when contacted to confirm the orders.

“The case involves over RM300,000 and is being investigated under Section 17 of the MACC.”

In August, a Malay daily reported that the officer and his wife were under investigation for abuse of power and accepting bribes.

It also reported that the allegations were exposed in an open letter to former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, which was later spread online.