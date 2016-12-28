Senior citizen gored to death by pet buffalo

The body of Mat Usop Che Ya, 65, was found by villagers at 3pm, December 27, 2016. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Nan HamzahPASIR MAS, Dec 28 — A senior citizen was gored to death by his pet buffalo at Kampung Pak Itam, here, yesterday while attempting to catch it.

Pasir Mas district police chief, ACP Ibrahim Saad said the body of the victim, Mat Usop Che Ya, 65, was found by villagers at 3pm yesterday.

“The victim had gone to the location to capture the female buffalo to be sold off to his friend.

“The investigation revealed that the victim died from severe injuries to his neck and head, believed to be caused by the aggressive reaction of the buffalo which had given birth three months ago,” he said when contacted, here, today.

The victim’s wife, Fatimah Ibrahim, 57, said her husband wanted to sell the female buffalo as it was among the hardest to control.

Ibrahim said the victim’s body was sent to Pasir Mas Hospital.

Mat Usop was buried at the Kampung Senor Muslim cemetery, here, at 11.30am today. — Bernama