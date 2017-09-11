Senior citizen found burnt in house fire

KOTA MARUDU, Sept 11 — A senior citizen was found burnt in a fire which destroyed his house in Kampung Samparita Tengah, Jalan Tandek, near here last night.

A statement issued by the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre identified the victim as Yaad@Abd Shaad Enggok, 69.

It said the department received a distress call on the fire, which occurred about 35 kilometres from the fire station at 8.37pm.

When the firemen arrived, the police had removed the victim from the house and sent him to the hospital, he said. — Bernama