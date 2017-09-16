Send more reps to BN govt, Najib tells Chinese community

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks at the Chinese Community Patriotic Assembly organised by MCA at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak today urged the Chinese in country to send more representatives from the community to the multiracial Barisan Nasional (BN) government in the next general election.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to see a stronger representation from the community in his government, adding that BN currently only had six per cent of Members of Parliament from the ethnic group which was a very low number.

“I want a stronger Chinese representation in the BN government. We need the number to go up.

“If the Chinese voice is stronger in BN, then you are able to shape the policies and possibilities of this government even better, and even stronger in the future,” he said before a 16,000-strong crowd at the Chinese Community Patriotic Assembly organised by MCA at Putra World Trade Centre, here.

The BN chairman also pointed out that as a multiracial nation, while the government is inclusive and always assisting in creating business opportunities for the community, the Chinese also must work together with other ethnic groups in nation building. ― Bernama