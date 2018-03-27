Senator urges probe into Invoke over ‘illegal data’

Khairul Azwan said there were doubts about the approach and method used by Invoke in conducting research. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― A senator today called on the relevant authorities to investigate the research centre, Invoke Malaysia (Invoke) which is feared to have intruded the personal data of about 15 million Malaysians.

Senator Khairul Azwan Harun said there were doubts on the approach and method used by Invoke in conducting research as the data acquired by the centre founded by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli was illegal and without the permission of the data owners.

“Invoke reports said they made millions of telephone calls. The question is how did they obtain the numbers (telephone)?

“The data is illegal as long as they could not be verified or have its validity proven. I urge the related authorities to probe as there are very doubtful elements involved,” he said when debating the motion of thanks on the Royal Address at Dewan Negara today.

Khairul Azwan said among the studies made by the research centre was that PAS would not win any state and parliamentary seats including Kelantan and that the support by other races for Pakatan Harapan had continued to increase and that they would win at least six states in the peninsula.

“The funny thing is the research was not conducted in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

He also expressed fears that Invoke may became an instrument to spread the influence of foreign powers which could threaten the country if not attended to immediately. ― Bernama