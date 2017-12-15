Senator accuses Anwar’s US lawyer of malicious agenda, calls for expulsion

Khairul Azwan Harun (pic) said Motley, who is PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s international legal advisor should be banned from Malaysia for her unprofessional attitude. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― United States human rights lawyer Kimberley Motley has no right to dispute and insult Malaysia’s leaders and the country's legal system, according to a senator.

“Motley is seen only as a foreign activist so she does not have the right to question the Malaysian legal system. She should be removed from the country.

“She used her profile to conspire with the Opposition which has a malicious agenda to attack the government,” he told a press conference at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

The media earlier reported that Motley had criticised the Home Ministry after she failed to meet Anwar in prison.

Khairul Azwan, who is also Umno Youth vice-president said the authorities had the basis for determining who could or could not meet any prisoner.

“As a lawyer, she should be able to understand and not condemn the authorities’ decision, and I believe the authorities could take further action against Motley since she still, as we note, insisted in being stubborn,” he said. ― Bernama