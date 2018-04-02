Senate passes supplementary supply Bill

The supplementary allocation is for the Education Ministry, totaling RM891.1 million, Home Ministry (RM804.27 million), Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry (RM685.49 million) and Health Ministry (RM479.07 million). — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Senate today passed the Supplementary Supply Bill (2017) 2018, totaling RM7.12 billion, with a majority voice vote after the third reading.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz said the annual budget was made based on the needs and commitment submitted by ministries or departments.

“However, the government cannot accommodate all the needs by the departments or agencies under the ministries because the distribution of the allocation also depends on the estimated government’s financial position or revenue for the year the budget is tabled.

“Any needs that are inadequate will be covered if there is increase in revenue in the current year,” he said when winding-up the bill on behalf of the Finance Ministry in the Dewan Negara today.

The bill was passed by the Dewan Rakyat (Parliament) last week.

The supplementary allocation is for the Education Ministry, totaling RM891.1 million, Home Ministry (RM804.27 million), Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry (RM685.49 million) and Health Ministry (RM479.07 million).

Other recipients of the supplementary allocation are Communications and Multimedia Ministry (RM24.3 million), Election Commission (RM82.07 million) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (RM35 million).

The senate sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama