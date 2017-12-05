Senai rep to meet cops over leaked MACC papers

The investigations are believed to revolve around graft allegations against Mentri Besar Khaled Nordin. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Johor assemblyman Wong Shu Qi has been requested to assist the police with investigations over classified documents that were recently leaked online.

According to The Star Online, Wong will meet the police this Friday, accompanied by lawyer Gobind Singh Deo.

Last month, about 150 pages purporting to be MACC investigation documents were posted anonymously on a local blog, and contained details of alleged cash payments to Khaled for facilitating the sale of Bumiputra land.

Wong had last week questioned the authenticity of the several documents and information uploaded online, with MACC deputy chief Datuk Azam Baki subsequently saying that a police report would be lodged and action taken against those responsible for leaking said documents.