Semporna voters faithful to BN, Umno man says

SEMPORNA, Sept 27 — Voters in Semporna will remain faithful to Barisan Nasional (BN) because since the start of the party the residents of Semporna have enjoyed the benefits of various phases of development aid, said Semporna Umno Division acting chief Datuk Seri Nasir Sakaran.

He said in the 14th General Election (GE14), BN was confident that it would retain all the three state assembly seats in Semporna which comprised Sulabayan, Senallang and Bugaya as well as one parliamentary seat.

“At the beginning, people had assumed that the district was a ‘dark’ area (losing area) based on previous GEs, and even Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who contested as an Umno candidate won due to the support of the people for BN and not for personal reasons,” he said.

Nasir, who is also Senallang state assemblyman, told this to reporters after joining in ‘Jelajah Kasih’, the Umno division’s tour programme to Pulau Selakan, Larapan, Pababag and Pulau Bait here.

When commenting on the programme, Nasir said ‘Jelajah Kasih’ was a casual effort by Semporna Umno to get closer to the people.

“To get close to the people, we need to dispel slander and the web of deceit created by the opposition,” he said, adding that the programme also was a platform for residents to exchange ideas and share various information to come up with a solution.

Meanwhile, Pulau Selakan village head, Kapital Pata, 57, assured that more than 200 voters on the island would remain loyal to the BN government in GE14 for its contribution to the various stages of development carried out on the island.

Sharing the same confidence in BN, the village head of Pulau Larapan, Duglayan Hawaian, 57, said he believed that the villagers would vote for BN in GE14 for developing the island and providing numerous facilities.

Duglayan and Kapital also took the opportunity to request for health clinics and monitoring posts to be built on their islands for the convenience and safety of the islanders. — Bernama