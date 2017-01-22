Semporna Umno to focus on activities to get close to youth

Umno Youth members prepare for the opening ceremony of Umno's annual general assembly, in Kuala Lumpur, December 10, 2015. Semporna Umno will continue to focus on the youth in their constituency. — Bernama picSEMPORNA, June 22 — Not wanting to be ruffled by the negative perception created by certain quarters against the party, Semporna Umno Youth will continue focusing on activities to get close to youth in the constituency.

Its acting chief, Ahmad Marzuki Nasir said the division Youth would be frequently going to the ground to obtain feedback on problems faced by youth in Semporna, instead of being bothered with the criticism and false accusations against the party.

He believed that by going to the ground, they could understand the needs of the area’s youth better and help return their confidence in Umno as the pillar of the Barisan Nasional government.

“From going to the ground, I’ve found that the issues are mainly education, social and the economy...they (youth) want leaders who are reliable,” he told reporters, here, today.

Last August, Marzuki became Semporna acting Youth chief when the incumbent, Datuk Mohd Ajiz Jamman quit Umno.

He said Umno must not be disheartened and weakened by the deliberate wild accusations against the party, and instead continue with various development initiatives planned by the government for the wellbeing of the people, including the youth.

“The people are smart to see and evaluate for themselves how the government has been providing various facilities for the benefit of the people, including in education,” added Marzuki, who is optimistic of Semporna youth’s support for Umno.

“The important thing is that Umno Youth and Puteri should remain united in carrying out programmes for youth. This is not a struggle for individuals but for the party,” he said. — Bernama