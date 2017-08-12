Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Semporna records highest TB cases in Sabah

Saturday August 12, 2017
10:36 PM GMT+8

Semporna records highest TB cases in Sabah. — Picture by Julia ChanSemporna records highest TB cases in Sabah. — Picture by Julia ChanSEMPORNA, Aug 12 — Semporna recorded the highest number of TB or tuberculosis cases in Sabah last year, totalling 367, Semporna district health officer Dr Shameer Khan Sulaiman said.

He said this year alone, Semporna had recorded 196 TB cases, including seven fatalities.

In view of the high number of TB cases, he said, programmes had to be carried out to make the public aware of the disease and its dangers to save lives and prevent its spread,” he told reporters after a programme on TB screening at Pulau Bum Bum near here today.

He said 32 TB cases had been recorded in Pulau Bum Bum in Semporna  this year, including one death. — Bernama

