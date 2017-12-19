Sembrong would be first if army camps political, Hishammuddin says

Defence Minister and Umno Vice President Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein seen in this November 19, 2017 file picture. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaLUMUT, Dec 19 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein rubbished today the federal Opposition’s claim that the construction of military camps was for political purposes.

Hishammuddin who is also Umno vice-president said that if the allegation were true, he would have ordered an army camp to be built in his parliamentary constituency of Sembrong in Johor.

“The Opposition will raise all sorts of allegations when election is near.

“As the defence minister, I would do a camp in my area first,” he told reporters after opening the refurbished Kompleks Mutiara Armada at the navy camp here.

He then challenged the federal Opposition politicians to visit his constituency to see if any military camps were being built there.

Hishammuddin was responding to DAP’s MP for Kluang Liew Chin Tong who had earlier called on the minister to order the Armed Forces to remove 1,051 military personnel and their spouses as registered voters at an incomplete camp in the Segamat federal constituency in Johor.

Liew had suggested that the transfer of the military personnel and their spouses to the voter roll for the area when their camp is still incomplete to be an attempt to rig the electoral roll in favour of its incumbent MP, Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam who is president of MIC, one of the component parties in the ruling Barisan Nasional and an Umno ally.

The Segamat military camp is expected to be completed in April 2018 while the 14th general elections must only be called by August next year.

Hishammuddin said the Election Commission has visited Segamat to check on Liew’s claim, and declined further comment.

“I leave it to the commission to find a conclusion to that.

“If there are political considerations, let the relevant authorities investigate,” he said.

Hishammuddin also said he hoped the allegations would not unfairly derail housing plans for the military personnel.

“Want to play politics also must have limit. Do not affect the comfort of the personnel who have been entrusted to care for your safety,” he said.