Selva Kumar should be allowed to turn over new leaf, says anti-crime group

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pic) says convicted criminal Selva Kumar Subbiah had served his sentence and should be given a chance, though the police should monitor his movements at all times. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah should be allowed to reform himself, the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) said amid public uproar over the convicted criminal’s return to Malaysia.

The New Straits Times quoted MCPF vice-president Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye as saying that the 56-year-old had served his sentence and should be given a chance, though the police should monitor his movements at all times.

“He has served his sentence and should be given a chance to turn over a new leaf,” he reportedly said.

“People may be concerned about their safety now that he has returned to the country. This is why police should monitor him at all times,” he added.

Selva Kumar returned to Malaysia yesterday after serving a 24-year jail sentence in Canada over multiple rape convictions.

Police have said that they could not place restrictions on Selva Kumar as he has returned to Malaysia as a normal citizen despite his convictions in Canada.

Lee however rued the fact that there is yet to be a sexual offenders registry in the country, which would have helped in monitoring the movement of convicted sexual offenders such as Selva Kumar.