Self-employed man charged with hurting mum

Halim Jeri being led from the Batu Gajah magistrate’s Court after claiming trial to charges of voluntarily causing hurt and criminally intimidating his mother. — Picture by Farhan NajibBATU GAJAH, Dec 28 — A 48-year-old self-employed man claimed trial at the Magistrates’ Court here today to hurting and criminally intimidating his 67-year-old mother.

Halim Jeri was accused of criminally intimidating Kutom Jali at a house in Simpang 3, Ulu Dedap in Kampung Gajah between 10.45am and 11am on Christmas Day.

He was also slapped with a second charge of voluntarily causing hurt to Kutom at the same time and location.

The charges are under Section 323 and Section 506 of the Penal Code.

If found guilty of criminal intimidation, Halim can be punished with a jail term of up to one year, a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both.

Section 506 generally provides for a maximum jail term of two years, a fine, or both; but if death, grievous hurt, destruction of property by fire, or the chastity of a woman is threatened, those convicted face a jail term up to seven years, fine or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farhana Hashim submitted that no bail should be offered, to avoid the possibility of Halim harassing the victim.

However, R.Yuvaraj who represented Halim, asked for a lenient bail amount, citing the accused’s poor health.

The defence lawyer told the court that Halim suffers from gout and asthma and gave an assurance that his client would not disturb the victim.

Magistrate Mohd Fitri Sadarudin set a bail at RM4,000 with one surety, and ordered Halim not to disturb his mother, whether directly or through any agent.

He also set January 12, 2018 for mention of the case.