Selayang PKR wants William Leong to defend seat in GE14

PKR grassroots member V. Anmuniandy (left) says the people like William Leong as he helps everyone without considering race or religion. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSELAYANG, Aug 25 ― PKR grassroots members in Selayang have stressed that they want William Leong chosen again as the constituency's choice of candidate in the 14th general elections (GE14).

Around 50 of them who gathered today said Leong has contributed a lot to community in his two-term as lawmaker here and it would be ill-advised for him not to contest again, after the party leader suggested he would sit out the next polls.

“We want William to be chosen as the candidate for GE14. He has been there for two terms and he has helped the people here.

“People here like him because he likes helping everyone without considering race or religion,” the chapter’s deputy youth chief V. Anmuniandy said in a press conference here.

Leong yesterday said that he quit PKR's political bureau as he did not agree with the party's decision to re-negotiate with PAS.

His resignation however has not been accepted by PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who wanted to meet him first.

Leong was also reported claiming that he would not re-contest under the PKR banner in the next elections.

Rawang assemblyman Gan Pei Nei meanwhile said PKR’s top leadership should reconsider the demands made by Leong upon his resignation, as it takes into consideration the view of the party grassroots.

“We have to take the approach that we can resolve this difference by considering what is demanded by William and the grassroots.

“As a democratic political party we have to resolve this amicably,” she said.