Selangor’s top cops turn overnight singing sensation (VIDEO)

Screen capture of the Facebook video showing the police officers singing while doing a little jig. KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Malaysian police officers have unfortunately received a reputation for being a stern bunch by the public, who would dread any encounter with them — not least when busted for speeding.

A group of Selangor’s top brass have since aimed to shed that image by gleefully covering pop song Aku Budak Kampung by a local band Ramsa, but with a twist — using original lyrics written by Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat himself.

Titled Aku Memang Police (Malay for I’m Really a Police Officer), the 3:36-minute video which has since turned viral online, showed a group of police officers enjoying themselves in a recording studio.

Singing their advice on professional conduct, the uniformed officers were not afraid to dance a little jig, although adorably offbeat.

In the video, Fadzil could be seen performing with deputy Selangor police chief Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab, management chief Sulaiman Salleh, and other state police heads of department.

The video shared on the “Friends of PDRM” Facebook page has been viewed over 67,000 times and shared nearly 1,400 times in the last two days.

Some of the advice sang by Selangor’s top boys in blue included urging officers to never raise their voice or behaving like gangsters while performing their duty.

Officers were also warned against playing truant, lest they give their bosses headaches.

The video elicited amusement from many Facebook users, with user Noor Azlan praising the “police uncles” for their dance, jokingly suggested that the officers must have been cheerleaders in school.

Another user Mizie Zie also praised the song for its “very deep meaning”, reminding officers to do their duty for the nation and family, and defend the latter’s honour.

News portal MalaysiaKini had reported that the song had cost the officers nothing, while lyricist Fadzil’s aim was “to advise police officers and personnel in a light-hearted manner”.

“It advises cops to be stern when needed, and friendly and helpful to the people when the situation asks for it,” he reportedly said.