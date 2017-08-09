Selangor’s 12 councils win high ratings for 2016 performance

Strategic communications director in the Selangor Mentri Besar’s Office, Yin Shao Loong said the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry gave five-star ratings to 10 councils. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Putrajaya has awarded top grades to all 12 Selangor local councils for their performances last year.

Strategic communications director in the Selangor Mentri Besar’s Office, Yin Shao Loong said the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry gave five-star ratings to 10 councils: Subang Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Sepang, Kajang, Shah Alam, Kuala Langat, Ampang Jaya, Selayang, Klang and Kuala Selangor.

The two remaining two councils, namely Hulu Selangor and Sabak Bernam, received four-star ratings.

The federal assessment was based on the local councils’ management, core services, customer management, and community engagement and public perception over a 10-month period between February and November last year.

“This rating of excellence by KPKT is further proof of the encouraging performance of local authorities under the Selangor State Government,” he said in a statement today, referring to the ministry by its Malay initials.

He noted that the federal recognition came on the heels of equally encouraging results from survey by independent pollster the Merdeka Center earlier this week, which found 74 per cent of Selangor residents satisfied with the performance of their local councils.

Yin added that the state government is committed to improve its local councils services for the people.