Selangor,BN hands over declaration defending sultan

Selangor Umno Liaison Secretary Datuk Johan Abd Aziz (second right) handing over the Selangor People’s Declaration to the Sultan of Selangor’s ADC Commander Ahmad Ramli Kardi outside Istana Bukit Kayangan, Shah Alam, December 12, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Dec 12 — Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders and representatives of 10 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) today presented a declaration of the people to express their loyalty to the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah. Selangor Umno Liaison Committee secretary Datuk Johan Abdul Aziz said the declaration was a follow up by the ‘Daulat Tuanku’ People’s Assembly at Mayang Square, Section 16 here on Sunday, which manifested the Selangor people’s voice in upholding his Majesty. Among the essence of the declaration was expressing unwavering solid support and undivided loyalty to uphold the Sultan of Selangor as the Sultan and religious leader in the state, he said.

“We are here to present the results of the declaration of the people’s assembly which was participated by more than 5,000 people from various races and religions in Selangor last Sunday,” he said when met by reporters after handing over the declaration to the Selangor Sultan’s aide-de-camp, Commander Ahmad Ramli Kardi at the entrance of Istana Bukit Kayangan here , today. Johan said the declaration, among others, demanded that stern action be taken against Party Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and DAP member Datuk Zaid Ibrahim who had allegedly issued statements which had offended Sultan Sharafuddin.

Sultan Sharafuddin recently expressed disappointment with Dr Mahathir’s statement which allegedly insulted the Bugis ethnicity. Meanwhile, Zaid, on Twitter, disputed the Selangor Sultan’s criticism of Dr Mahathir over his statement on the community. Johan said the PKR-led state government did not do anything to defend Sultan Sharafuddin following the statements by Dr Mahathir and Zaid while the Selangor Sultan was angry at both politicians. — Bernama