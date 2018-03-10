Selangor water crisis: Don’t blame others, says MP

Residents from Taman Tasek Tambahan in Ampang fill their pails with water during the water disruption in the Klang Valley, March 6, 2018. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The basic needs of the people, especially water supply, cannot be turned into a political polemic and the Selangor state government should not blame others for their oversight and inefficient management, says Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim.

The Kuala Selangor Member of Parliament said blaming others has become the norm for the Opposition in trying to confuse the people.

“It is improper for the Selangor Mentri Besar to point the finger at Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and the federal government.

“The Selangor state government should immediately focus on resolving the issue instead of passing the buck,” he said in a statement, here today.

Irmohizam said Selangor state assembly speaker Hannah Yeoh too had blamed Syarikat Pengeluar Air Sungai Selangor Sdn Bhd (SPLASH) which is a state-owned company, for the water supply disruption in the Klang Valley.

The state government has a 30 per cent stake in SPLASH through Kumpulan Darul Ehsan Berhad and the failure of Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin to finalise the agreement to enforce the Water Services Industry Act (4) had caused hardship to the people, he added.

“How long do the people have to suffer? It is even more disappointing to know that in their manifesto the Pakatan Harapan is not doing anything to solve the crisis or ease the people’s burden. It is just a populist manifesto to fish for votes,” he said. — Bernama