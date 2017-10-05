Selangor warns of flood risk as sea level rises

SHAH ALAM, Oct 5 — A high sea-level forecast with waves as high as 5.5 metres is expected in the coastal areas of Selangor due to high tide from Friday (Oct 6) until Monday (Oct 9), according to the Selangor Disaster Management Unit.

In a statement here yesterday, it said the state government had instructed the relevant authorities in districts at risk — among them Kuala Langat, Klang, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam — to prepare for possible flooding.

“Twenty-three evacuation centres have been made available in flood-prone areas.

“The Selangor government also advised residents in risk areas to comply with directives issued by the authorities and make the necessary preparations, and to evacuate when asked to do so,” it said. — Bernama