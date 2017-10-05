Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Selangor warns of flood risk as sea level rises

Thursday October 5, 2017
07:21 AM GMT+8

SHAH ALAM, Oct 5 — A high sea-level forecast with waves as high as 5.5 metres is  expected in the coastal areas of Selangor due to high tide from  Friday (Oct 6) until Monday (Oct 9), according to the Selangor Disaster Management Unit.

In a statement here yesterday, it said the state government had instructed the relevant authorities in districts  at risk — among them Kuala Langat, Klang, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam — to prepare for possible flooding.

“Twenty-three evacuation centres have been made available in flood-prone areas.

“The Selangor government also  advised residents in risk areas to comply with directives issued by the authorities and make the necessary preparations, and to evacuate when asked to do so,” it said. — Bernama

