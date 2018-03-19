Selangor urged to cooperate in land acquisition for ECRL

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said any delays would prevent the completion of the railway line by the intended target of 2024. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) project may be jeopardised if the Selangor government does not cooperate in the land acquisition process in the state.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said it could also cause the construction of railway lines to be delayed from the original completion target of 2024.

“We are asking the Selangor state government to expedite the land acquisition as other states like Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang have already completed the process.

“I’m worried that if this is further delayed, it will jeopardise the construction schedule of the ECRL. This project is in the construction stage now, it is very important that Selangor cooperates,” he said when winding-up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for his ministry at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

The construction of the 688km ECRL will link the east coast states with the first phase of the electric train tracks going through Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor.

On another development, Liow said the ministry had urged Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad to work with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to tighten checks and procedures for all flights including domestic ones to prevent prohibited goods being brought into Malaysia.

He said this follows the detention of five men suspected of bringing in drugs believed to be syabu at the Sandakan Airport last month.

Meanwhile, Liow said the law to set up the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which would act as an independent investigating body into accidents involving various modes of transport, is expected to be tabled in Parliament in October.

“In principle, the NTSB was agreed by the Cabinet last year, and now the ministry is holding management and discussions sessions with the relevant departments and ministries related to transportation accidents.

“These sessions are very important to ensure that the NTSB’s scope of authority covers the investigation aspect of accidents for all land, rail, maritime and air modes of transport,” he said, adding that the NTSB was expected to begin operations next year. — Bernama