Selangor Umno’s show of loyalty to sultan this Sunday

Noh said Selangor Umno would also be lodging a police report against DAP member Datuk Zaid Ibrahim over his posting on social media that referred to the Selangor Sultan. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Selangor Umno will stage ‘Daulat Tuanku’ people’s gatherings this Sunday as a show of loyalty and reverence for the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

“These gatherings will be held at the Umno divisions across the state and perhaps also in front of Istana Bukit Kayangan,” Selangor Umno Liaison chief Tan Sri Noh Omar told reporters at the World Trade Centre, here, today.

He said the PKR-led Selangor state government was seen to be not doing anything in defending the sultan following derogatory remarks allegedly made against people of Bugis ethnicity which had incurred the ire of the sultan.

Noh, who is Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister, said Selangor Umno would also be lodging a police report against DAP member Datuk Zaid Ibrahim over his posting on social media, seen as giving a warning to the sultan. — Bernama