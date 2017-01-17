Last updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 11:56 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Selangor Umno rep dies

Tuesday January 17, 2017
11:05 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Pierce Brosnan returns to TVThe Edit: Pierce Brosnan returns to TV

More Democrats not attending Trump’s inaugurationMore Democrats not attending Trump’s inauguration

The Edit: Piccadilly Circus goes darkThe Edit: Piccadilly Circus goes dark

The Edit: Eat chillies, live longerThe Edit: Eat chillies, live longer

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kamarol Zaki won the Sungai Air Tawar seat in the 13th general elections with a 1,416-vote majority against PAS. — Picture by K.E. OoiKamarol Zaki won the Sungai Air Tawar seat in the 13th general elections with a 1,416-vote majority against PAS. — Picture by K.E. OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Sungai Air Tawar Barisan Nasional (BN) state assemblyman Kamarol Zaki Abdul Malik, 58, died at his residence here this morning.

His driver, Mohd Sufaat Salimin said he only realised that Kamarol Zaki had passed away at 8 am when he wanted to fetch the assemblyman to attend a  programme in the constituency this morning.

According Mohd Sufaat, upon realising Kamarol Zaki did not get out of the house, he had to force open the door and found the assemblyman lying unconscious in the living room.

Sabak Bernam District Police chief Supt Nor Azmi Isa, when contacted, confirmed the news of his death but did not disclose any further details.

In the last general election, Kamarol Zaki defeated PAS candidate, Wahid Rais with 1,416 majority votes. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline