Selangor Umno rep dies

Kamarol Zaki won the Sungai Air Tawar seat in the 13th general elections with a 1,416-vote majority against PAS. — Picture by K.E. OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Sungai Air Tawar Barisan Nasional (BN) state assemblyman Kamarol Zaki Abdul Malik, 58, died at his residence here this morning.

His driver, Mohd Sufaat Salimin said he only realised that Kamarol Zaki had passed away at 8 am when he wanted to fetch the assemblyman to attend a programme in the constituency this morning.

According Mohd Sufaat, upon realising Kamarol Zaki did not get out of the house, he had to force open the door and found the assemblyman lying unconscious in the living room.

Sabak Bernam District Police chief Supt Nor Azmi Isa, when contacted, confirmed the news of his death but did not disclose any further details.

In the last general election, Kamarol Zaki defeated PAS candidate, Wahid Rais with 1,416 majority votes. — Bernama