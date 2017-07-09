Selangor Sultan tells pilgrins to uphold good behaviour and discipline in holy land

The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah reminded all haj pilgrims from the state to constantly uphold good behaviour and discipline during their pilgrimage to the Holy Land. — Picture by Saw Siow FengSHAH ALAM, July 9 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has reminded all haj pilgrims from the state to constantly uphold good behaviour and discipline during their pilgrimage to the Holy Land this year.

He also advised them to adhere to all instructions and regulations set by the Pilgrims Fund Board (Tabung Haji).

“Do not engage in anything that may be detrimental to yourselves and to the image of the country and our beloved state of Selangor,” he said when gracing the closing of the state-level Perdana Haj Course 1438/2917 organised by Tabung Haji at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque here today.

His speech text was read by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah.

A total of 6,127 haj pilgrims from Selangor attended the course.

Meanwhile, Tabung Haji chief executive officer Datuk Badlisyah Abdul Ghani in his speech said that Tabung Haji had continued providing subsidy of RM9,570 for each first-time pilgrim to save them from having to pay the actual cost of RM19,550 each.

“This has also helped the cost of performing haj for each Malaysian pilgrim to remain at RM9,980 despite the increase in the actual cost each year.

For this year alone, he said the total subsidy borne by Tabung Haji is expected to surpass RM260 million. — Bernama