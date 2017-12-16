Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Selangor Sultan starts royal rail visit at Glenmarie

By Ida Nadirah Ibrahim

Saturday December 16, 2017
11:34 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Russo Brothers eye ‘It’ director for ‘Electric State’ adaptationThe Edit: Russo Brothers eye ‘It’ director for ‘Electric State’ adaptation

Four explosive claims against Uber in ex-employee’s letterFour explosive claims against Uber in ex-employee’s letter

Strong quake hits Indonesia’s Java, at least two deadStrong quake hits Indonesia’s Java, at least two dead

Morata back for Southampton clashMorata back for Southampton clash

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Prasarana president and chief executive officer Datuk Azmi Aziz accompanies Selangor's Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin on the royal tour of the rail services. ― Picture via Twitter/Rapid KLPrasarana president and chief executive officer Datuk Azmi Aziz accompanies Selangor's Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin on the royal tour of the rail services. ― Picture via Twitter/Rapid KLPETALING JAYA, Dec 16 — Selangor's Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin arrived at the Glenmarie station of the LRT Kelana Jaya line at 10am to start his royal tour of the rail services operated by Prasarana.

From there, they will travel to the KL Sentral hub and transfer to the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Sg Buloh-Kajang (SBK) Line, which they will ride from Muzium station to Kajang.

The Selangor ruler's first visit to the MRT line also coincides with its first anniversary today. Sultan Sharafuddin will also make his first trip on the LRT Ampang line.

This is his second royal visit to the LRT Kelana Jaya and Monorail lines, after his first in April 2015.

Accompanying the sultan for the visit were Prasarana Malaysia Bhd group chairman Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, and its president and chief executive officer Datuk Azmi Aziz.

MORE TO COME

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline