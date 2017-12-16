Selangor Sultan starts royal rail visit at Glenmarie

Prasarana president and chief executive officer Datuk Azmi Aziz accompanies Selangor's Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin on the royal tour of the rail services. ― Picture via Twitter/Rapid KLPETALING JAYA, Dec 16 — Selangor's Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin arrived at the Glenmarie station of the LRT Kelana Jaya line at 10am to start his royal tour of the rail services operated by Prasarana.

From there, they will travel to the KL Sentral hub and transfer to the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Sg Buloh-Kajang (SBK) Line, which they will ride from Muzium station to Kajang.

The Selangor ruler's first visit to the MRT line also coincides with its first anniversary today. Sultan Sharafuddin will also make his first trip on the LRT Ampang line.

This is his second royal visit to the LRT Kelana Jaya and Monorail lines, after his first in April 2015.

Accompanying the sultan for the visit were Prasarana Malaysia Bhd group chairman Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, and its president and chief executive officer Datuk Azmi Aziz.

MORE TO COME