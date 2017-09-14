Selangor Sultan offers condolences to families of tahfiz school fire victims

SHAH ALAM, Sept 14 ― The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah expressed condolences to families of the 23 victims who perished in the fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious residential school in Jalan Keramat Hujung, Kuala Lumpur, early today.

Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also conveyed her condolences to the families of the victims.

“I am very sad and disappointed with the news on the loss of lives involving students of Pusat Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah in the heartbreaking fire tragedy.

“I and the Tengku Permaisuri Selangor wish to convey our condolences and hope that Allah SWT will give courage and strength to the families of victims involved,” he said in a statement issued by Istana Mestika here today. ― Bernama