Selangor still has 92 flood evacuees in Sabak Bernam

File photo showing members of the Malaysia Civil Defence Department assisting flood victims at Kampung Parit Lima Gambut in Sabak Bernama January 24, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Jan 30 — The number of flood evacuees in Sabak Bernam has dropped to 92 as at 9am from 98 last night, according to the Sabak Bernam District Disaster Operations Room.

A spokesman said 28 of the evacuees were being housed at the Sri Bernam community hall in Sungai Besar, 35 at the Parit Baru community hall in Sungai Air Tawar and 29 at the Seri Nakhoda community hall in Bagan Nakhoda Omar. — Bernama