Selangor should stop playing tug of war with Splash, says KeTTHA sec-gen

Residents from Taman Bukit Kuchai in Puchong fill up containers with water due to water disruption in Klang valley March 7, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonBATU PAHAT, March 11 — The Selangor government has been urged to stop playing tug of war with Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Splash), which has caused water crisis in the state, and to immediately finalise various issues which could solve the problem.

Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry (KeTTHA) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang said the moves were crucial to ensure that the seven million residents in Selangor and the Klang Valley, would not continue being affected by water shortage.

“What’s important is for the Selangor government to stop playing tug of war (with Splash) because the people will suffer.

“This will also affect the image of Malaysia as there are many foreigners residing in the Klang Valley. The worst affected are those in Selangor,” he told reporters after attending a National Transformation 2050 (TN50) Green Dialogue at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), here today.

Also present were chairman of Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB) Tan Sri Mohd Tajol Rosli Ghazali and UTHM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Wahid Razzaly.

Zaini said the main thing which must be done to solve the water crisis was for the Selangor government to immediately take over the equity in Splash.

“Selangor government must take over Splash. This is a state issue, not federal issue, the payment will be financed by PAAB which will be part of the agreement process between the entity (PAAB) and the future water concession company,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zaini said the dialogue, which was the seventh in its series, aimed at providing greater understanding to students and members of the public on the Green Technology Master Plan (GTMP), as well as the roles of the government and the community in promoting green lifestyle.

He said the dialogue would also be held in Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Sarawak soon. — Bernama