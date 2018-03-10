Selangor should have acquired SPLASH a long time ago, ex-MB Khalid says

former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim claimed his successor was more concerned about paying the concessionaire RM2.7 billion for the acquisition, rather than championing the plight of the people. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — There would have not been a water disruption in the Klang Valley this week if the Selangor government had taken over Syarikat Pengeluaran Air Sungai Selangor Sdn Bhd (SPLASH) much earlier, Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim said.

The former Selangor mentri besar said yesterday his successor Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was more concerned about paying the concessionaire RM2.7 billion for the acquisition, rather than championing the plight of the people.

The failure to make the acquisition earlier, Khalid claimed, has led SPLASH to reap profits at the expense of the public.

“This is clear negligence on the part of the state government. This has given space for SPLASH shareholders to reap more profit until they dare this much.

“As an MB, you are supposed to fight for the people, but your movement may be limited when you are too full to the point of vomiting,” he said in a brief statement on his Facebook page.

Khalid also reminded state assemblyman Hannah Yeoh that he had raised the issue on SPLASH acquisition to be taken to the Select Committee on Competency, Accountability and Transparency (Selcat) for discussion.

“At that time when I raised the matter at the state assembly, she rejected the proposal. Maybe she thought it was not important.

“But this perfunctory and irresponsible act by such leader has caused the people to suffer,” he wrote.

Yeoh yesterday blamed SPLASH for the water disruption in Selangor, saying that under current agreement the water company was in charge of managing and administrating the Sungai Selangor Water Supply Scheme Phase 3 (SSP3) water treatment plant.

More than 500,000 households in Selangor have affected from a repair work at the plant since Wednesday.

What was supposed to have been a 10-hour job resulted longer than expected when a surge vessel system burst suddenly burst at the SSP3 plant.

According to Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas), water supply in the Klang Valley will be restored from today, depending on the water pressure at the distribution system and depending on customers’ locations and premises height.