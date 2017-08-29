Selangor policy helped Malaysia hit SEA Games medal haul, MB claims

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali pointed out that Selangor athletes played a large part in the Malaysian contingent’s superb performance at the 29th SEA Games. ― File picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali congratulated today the Malaysian contingent for its superb performance at the 29th SEA Games, which is still ongoing.

At the same time, he said the national contingent was able to hit its 111-medal target due in part to the performances of 172 Selangor athletes who bagged 74 medals.

He highlighted that Selangor athletes contributed 74 medals in 41 competitive events, including 31 gold, 23 silver and 20 bronze.

“The excellent achievements of the Selangor athletes are the result of the Selangor Government’s sports development programme based on 21 concepts, which are ‘Incorporate’ and ‘Integrate’ to develop new talents from school.

“The Selangor athletes’ achievements has given confidence to the State Government to increase its resources and energy to continue the sports development programme based on these 21 concepts to conceive prestigious athletes,” he said in a statement.