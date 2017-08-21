Selangor PAS wants RCI on Memali incident be set up

SHAH ALAM, Aug 21 — Selangor PAS has urged the federal government to set up a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to investigate the Memali incident and identify those responsible for it.

State PAS commissioner Sallehen Mukhyi said the RCI was also necessary to explain to the people what actually happened in the 1985 incident.

“The Memali incident took place during the administration of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Selangor PAS believes that the time has come for the truth to be revealed on why and how it happened.

“We are expecting a thorough investigation to identify the culprit behind this bloody incident and those responsible must be brought to justice,” he said in a statement today.

Sallehen said Selangor PAS had also expressed its disappointment over the hands-off attitude of a particular leader, who was linked to the incident as well as some former PAS leaders who were defending the leader.

In the incident on Nov 19, 1985, eighteen people, including four policemen, were killed and several others injured after police launched an operation to arrest a religious teacher, Ibrahim Mahmud, who was popularly known as Ibrahim Libya. — Bernama