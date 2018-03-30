Selangor PAS launches manifesto

SHAH ALAM, March 30 ― Selangor PAS through its "Gagasan Sejahtera Selangor" yesterday launched its 10-pronged manifesto for the 14th general election (GE14) encompassing 33 promises should it be given the mandate to rule the state.

The 10 thrusts revolve around what PAS would do to empower the state, religion and culture, income, education, women and family, and youth.

The manifesto also focuses on health, agro-economy, the home and the environment.

Themed “Selangor Sejahtera”, it was launched by Selangor PAS commissioner Sallehen Mukhyi here. Selangor Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia (Ikatan) chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Badri Abd Rahman and former Selangor chief minister Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim were also present.

Sallehen said if PAS succeeded in taking over Selangor, the party would form a system of governance and administration based on the principles of Ubudiyah, Masuliyah and Itqan (divinity, accountability and competence).

Meanwhile, he told a press conference that Selangor PAS would not announce its candidate for menteri besar before GE14 as it wanted to concentrate on the election. ― Bernama