Last updated Sunday, April 30, 2017 12:14 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Selangor PAS exco say up to party to decide posts

BY RAM ANAND

Sunday April 30, 2017
11:11 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Five fave spots for Hakka noodles in KL and PJThe Edit: Five fave spots for Hakka noodles in KL and PJ

Trump celebrates first 100 days as president, blasts media (VIDEO)Trump celebrates first 100 days as president, blasts media (VIDEO)

Mladenovic ends Sharapova’s doping comeback in StuttgartMladenovic ends Sharapova’s doping comeback in Stuttgart

The Edit: Homemade condimentsThe Edit: Homemade condiments

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Mohd Zaidy Abd Talib speaks at the 63rd Muktamar at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 30, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMohd Zaidy Abd Talib speaks at the 63rd Muktamar at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 30, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 30 ― The central PAS leadership will decide on the posts in the Selangor administration should the party cut ties with PKR, said Selangor exco Mohd Zaidy Abdul Talib.

He said that the Selangor chapter will look to the central lead “for any of their orders.”

Zaidy's remarks at the PAS Muktamar today comes as the party is on the brink of deciding whether to sever ties with PKR.

Zaidy is one of three PAS excos serving in a state government headed by PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

MORE TO COME

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline