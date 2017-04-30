Selangor PAS exco say up to party to decide posts

ALOR SETAR, April 30 ― The central PAS leadership will decide on the posts in the Selangor administration should the party cut ties with PKR, said Selangor exco Mohd Zaidy Abdul Talib.
He said that the Selangor chapter will look to the central lead “for any of their orders.”
Zaidy's remarks at the PAS Muktamar today comes as the party is on the brink of deciding whether to sever ties with PKR.
Zaidy is one of three PAS excos serving in a state government headed by PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.
MORE TO COME