Selangor palace to respond to Dr M’s award snub

The former prime minister reportedly sent back two titles conferred to him in 1978 and 2003. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Selangor royal house will comment shortly on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s return of two state awards, said the Selangor Sultan’s private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani.

The former prime minister reportedly sent back two titles conferred to him in 1978 and 2003, ostensibly over the state Ruler’s displeasure over Dr Mahathir’s remarks calling the Bugis community pirates.

“We will issue the statement as soon as we have ascertained the awards have been returned,” Mohamad Munir was quoted as saying by The Star Online.

At Pakatan Harapan’s anti-kleptocracy rally on October 14, Dr Mahathir, who is now the pact’s chairman, reportedly compared the Bugis community to pirates.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah finally responded last week to Dr Mahathir’s slur by saying the former prime minister suffered from an “inferiority complex” and an “anger” that could destroy the entire country.