Selangor official: EC inconveniencing voters with Christmas week hearings

Yin alleged that there is interference from political elites to purportedly manipulate the electoral process through redelineation in order to retain power. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Election Commission (EC) is inconveniencing Selangor voters by fixing public hearings during the year-end holiday period next week, an aide to the Selangor Mentri Besar said today.

Yin Shao Loong alleged the EC of acting hastily by choosing to hold local enquiries in Selangor from December 27 onwards to hear objections to its redelineation exercise.

“The EC’s latest move inconveniences objectors to attend the hearing sessions as it does not take into account that the last week of December is the holiday season, where many go on vacations with their families, prepare for the new school session and celebrate Christmas.

“EC’s move is clearly made in a rush with too short a notice during the long holiday season, although the EC has until September 2018 to resolve the matter,” the strategic communications director of the Selangor Mentri Besar’s office said in a statement.

The school holidays at the end of this year started from late November and will last throughout the entire month of December.

With a long weekend as the national public holiday of Christmas falls on a Monday (December 25) this year and followed closely by the public holiday of New Year’s Day (January 1), this would be a popular period for Malaysians to take extended breaks.

Yesterday, news portal The Malaysian Insight reported that the EC had in a letter dated December 19 informed Selangor Speaker Hannah Yeoh that the local enquiry for the Kelana Jaya parliamentary seat would be held on December 27.

The EC’s letter comes just a day after the Court of Appeal’s December 18 decision to allow it to start holding local enquiries in Selangor — a crucial step for the EC to complete its redrawing of electoral boundaries in Peninsular Malaysia.

Yin said the EC’s hasty move indicates that the 14th general elections is near, and alleged that there is interference from political elites to purportedly manipulate the electoral process through redelineation in order to retain power.

The EC started its redelineation process in September 2016, with the constitutional timeframe of two years meaning that it has to complete the process in September 2018.

The 14th general elections has to be called by August 2018, but may be called earlier.

The only state where local enquiries have yet to be held is Selangor, with 111 objections to be heard.

When asked on Tuesday whether the Selangor government has decided to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision to allow local enquiries in Selangor to start, the state government’s lawyer Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan told Malay Mail that it was still under discussion.

Critics have claimed that there are gerrymandering and malapportionment in the EC’s redelineation exercise, which they allege would benefit the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition.