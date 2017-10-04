Selangor offers flats to families evicted from near Subang airport

Nine people, including Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) secretary-general A. Sivarajan were arrested for protesting against the demolition of homes and shops near the Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport in Subang . — Picture courtesy of Facebook/SosialisKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The Selangor state government offered today PPR flats to two families whose homes and shops were demolished near the Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport in Subang.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the state government will also bear the rent of the public housing units in PPR Section 8 Kota Damansara for six months before they are offered to both families.

“I have also asked the Petaling district officer to work with the Selangor Housing and Property Sdn Bhd (PHSSB) to immediately arrange the moving of the two families to the offered residence,” Azmin said in a statement.

Three homes and two shop lots located near the Subang airport were demolished earlier today .

The homes and shops belonged to Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport Mosque’s committee members Abdul Razak Said and Yaakob Abdul, who have lived there with their respective families since 1996.

In a report by Malay daily Sinar Harian dated Nov 18 last year, Abdul Razak and Yaakob claimed they were being evicted from their homes by Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd and the Petaling District Office.

Nine people, including Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) secretary-general A. Sivarajan, PSM youth chief Khalid Mohd Ismath, PSM youth members Sharan Raj and Paranjothi KS Joma and PSM Subang member T. Mohan were arrested for protesting against the demolition.

NST Online reported that representatives from the Land and Mines Office, local council, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Syabas and police, armed with a court order, demolished the structures reportedly built on state government land this morning.

In a statement, PSM committee member S. Arutchelvan questioned claims that Azmin had issued a stop work order, noting that land was under state jurisdiction.

PSM posted on Facebook this evening that the nine people arrested have been released on police bail.