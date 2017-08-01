Selangor mufti wants NRD to appeal against court’s ruling on illegitimate children

SHAH ALAM, Aug 1 — The Selangor Mufti has appealed to the National Registration Department (NRD) to file an appeal at the Federal Court over the Court of Appeal’s ruling that a Muslim child conceived out of wedlock could take the surname of his or her father.

Datuk Mohd Tamyes Abd Wahid in a statement today said the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) would also seek permission to intervene in the appeal as an effort to preserve Islam and uphold the position of Islamic law in the country.

“The Selangor Fatwa Committee also supports the action of the NRD to refer to the decision of the Fatwa Committee of the National Council for Islamic Affairs’ ruling on the issue of registration of illegitimate children involving Muslims as it is related to the Islamic Law.

“... and that’s the reason why we are appealing as well as welcoming the NRD’s move through the Attorney-General’s Chambers to file an appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision at the Federal Court,” he said.

Mohd Tamyes added that the decision to allow a Muslim child conceived out of wedlock to take the surname of his or her father was against the Islamic Law as decided by the Fatwa Committee of the National Council for Islamic Affairs.

On July 25, the Court of Appeal in its judgment allowed an appeal made by a couple to file for judicial review to compel the director-general of NRD to replace the bin or binti Abdullah in their children’s name to the name of the father in the birth certificate. — Bernama